Parliament was run in a tyrannical manner: Gyanendra Shahi

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chief Whip Gyanendra Shahi has said that Parliament was run in a tyrannical manner.

Opposition parties Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSWP) have disrupted the Parliament meeting, demanding a high-level investigation committee into the visit visa issue.

But Speaker Deshraj Ghimire has been running the parliament in a sloppy manner. MP Shahi has said that the parliament has been run in a tyrannical manner.

Speaking during Zero Hour, he said, "Is it appropriate to run the parliament in this way when there is such a movement?"

"I don't think it's fair. We are all elected representatives of the people. Everyone should support us in taking action on the visit visa issue. Running parliament like this without talking about anything else is not parliamentary practice. This is tyranny. Stop this tyranny."