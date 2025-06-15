Weather Cloudy Across The Country

June 15, 2025, 10:23 a.m.

The weather today will be partly to generally cloudy across the country, with possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi, Madhesh and Bagmati Provinces. There is a possibility of light rain and snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces and a few places in the rest of the high-hilly and mountainous areas.

Currently, monsoon winds are affecting some areas of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces and a few areas in the eastern region of Lumbini Province. There is a partial influence of westerly winds and local winds in the western region of the country.

Tonight, the weather will continue to remain partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at some places in Koshi, Madhesh, Gandaki and Sudurpaschim Provinces and a few places in the rest of the region. 

There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi, Madhesh, Gandaki and Sudurpaschim Provinces. There is a possibility of light rain and snowfall at a few places in the high-hill and mountainous areas of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces and at one or two places in the remaining high-hill and mountainous areas.  (RSS)

