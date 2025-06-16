Iranian Missile Attack Damage Building of Children With Disabilities in Israel’s Pardes Katz in Bnei Brak

The huge campus of the 'Ale' network for children with disabilities, located in Pardes Katz in Bnei Brak, was severely damaged last night as a result of a direct hit by an Iranian missile on the adjacent building.

This is a place that provides a rehabilitation and educational environment every day for approximately 300 children and adolescents with severe disabilities and medical complications, and is equipped with the best equipment and technologies available to save and improve their lives.

CEO of the 'Ale' network, Rabbi Yehuda Marmorstein: "We were exposed to scenes of destruction and devastation on every corner. The great pain is the fact that hundreds of children with severe disabilities cannot now come and receive the essential treatments. We must restore everything and quickly.