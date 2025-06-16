Iranian missile barrage sparks fires in Haifa, Kiryat Gat; eight people hurt

June 16, 2025, 8:35 a.m.

IDF says to expect more missile attacks, urges citizens to follow instructions; also says it has shot down more than 100 drones since Friday, and not one drone has impacted

Israel kills Iranian intel chiefs, strikes deep inside Iran, opens ‘air corridor to Tehran’

Dozens of targets hit throughout Sunday, including energy sites, radar systems, missile launchers; refueling plane hit at Mashhad Airport, possibly marking Israel’s farthest-ever strikeIsrael and Iran are continuing attacks against each other.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had struck a nuclear-related facility in Isfahan, central Iran, adding that it will continue attacking such facilities.

The military also said it struck more than 80 targets in Tehran, including a key facility in Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's health ministry says 224 people have been killed and over 1,200 have been injured since Israel's attack began on Friday.

29 hospitalized after several Iranian missiles hit buildings in central Israel

Israeli strikes reported near nuclear research facility in Parchin, as blasts seen near Fordo site * Two more bodies pulled from rubble of Bat Yam building hit by missile * Trump says he hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, but they may need to ‘fight it out’

Iran is continuing retaliatory attacks against Israel. The Israeli military said on Sunday that it intercepted missiles from Iran.

The Israeli government said the same day that a total of more than 270 missiles had been launched toward Israel and 22 of them had struck it, leaving 13 people dead and 390 others injured.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to a damaged site in the central part of the country that Iran will pay a "heavy price," indicating further strikes.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump posted a message on social media on Sunday. He said Iran and Israel should make a deal, as India and Pakistan did.

Agencies

