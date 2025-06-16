REEEP-GREEN: Empowering Communities with MEP

Developed through extensive consultations with diverse stakeholders—including women and marginalized communities—the MEP provides a comprehensive framework for energy planning and utilization. It emphasizes sustainable energy practices aimed at fostering local prosperity while ensuring environmental conservation.

Implemented by the Energy Subcommittee with technical support from the Alternative Energy Promotion Center (AEPC), the Municipal Energy Plan (MEP) of Halesi Tuwachung Municipality has significantly influenced the thinking and planning of various energy sources.

Led by Mayor Bimala Rai Tilung, Halesi Tuwachung Municipality in Khotang district, located 240 kilometers east of Kathmandu, has initiated the implementation of the MEP.

With its status as a major tourist destination for Hindu and Buddhist pilgrims from Nepal, India, and Bhutan, Halesi has over 200 hotels. Hoteliers and small tea shops have begun utilizing green energy to reduce reliance on LPG and firewood.

"We have conducted multiple meetings with the municipality to transition from LPG to electric cooking. Upgrading the transformer is necessary to ensure the supply of quality and uninterrupted electricity," explained Prem Shrestha, the owner of Halesi Royal Hotel and a member of the Hotel Management Committee of Halesi.

"Since the electrification, hotels and small tea stalls have adopted electric stoves like Infrared and induction, reducing the consumption of LPG. Additionally, we are promoting the use of leaf plates instead of plastic plates," added Shrestha.

Participating in discussions to develop the MEP has expanded Mayor Rai's understanding and knowledge of efficiently utilizing different energy sources to improve livelihoods.

Seventy-five-year-old Dhan Bahadur Basnet, the owner of a tea stall near Halesi temple, now uses an induction cooker to prepare tea and a rice cooker for cooking rice. "I used to purchase three LPG cylinders for my business. However, in the last few months, one LPG cylinder is sufficient," shared Basnet.

After approving the Municipal Electrification Plan (MEP) with an estimated cost of Rs. 1 billion, the municipality is now focusing on utilizing green electricity and renewable energy sources such as solar power to lift water from Sunkoshi and Dudh Koshi rivers for irrigation and drinking water supply. Mayor Rai is encouraging hotels, dairy farms, weaving mills, and leaf plate industries to utilize electricity from the central grid.

"We have already started using electricity for small and micro-enterprises like dairy farms, furniture making, weaving, leaf plate production, cooking, and lighting in hotels. For irrigation and drinking water purposes, we are installing solar pumps. The municipality is also investing in improving Cook Stoves (ICSs) and bio-gas," Mayor Rai stated. "With the MEP in place, we are seeking collaboration and partnerships with the federal and provincial governments, private sector, and development partners in Nepal."

The electrification initiative, which began two years ago, has already reached 80 percent coverage in the municipality. The availability of electricity has led to increased investments in the dairy sector and leaf plate manufacturing plants.

"Since connecting to the central grid, our reliance on petrol and LPG has significantly decreased. Previously, we used petrol generators for refrigeration and LPG stoves for cooking. Now, our LPG consumption has been cut in half," said Faud Singh Karki, the owner of Halesi-Tuwachung Dairy in Bahun Danda of Ward 1.

Similar to many sub-national governments in Nepal, Haleshi-Tuwachung Municipality did not have a local energy plan in place and relied on the federal government's energy planning.

Implemented by federal level institutions without the involvement of local governments, several dysfunctional projects such as solar lifting projects and solar grids are currently unused in the municipality. Supported by the federal government, a 1000-watt solar panel sits idle in Bahun Danda of ward 1 in Halesi Tuwachung Municipality.

"Two years ago, we declined to accept 200 subsidized induction stoves offered by the federal government. Instead, the municipality purchased 200 infrared stoves based on the needs of the people and distributed them," Mayor Rai explained.

Despite the significant role of women and marginalized communities in energy consumption, their voices have often been ignored, leading to project failures.

"I have made every effort to listen to and include the voices of women and marginalized communities in the Municipal Energy Plan (MEP) with the motto 'power for empowerment.' Our energy subcommittee has ensured that all voices are represented in our MEP, making it one of the most inclusive," Mayor Rai stated.

Encompassing 11 wards that were previously part of 11 dissolved Village Development Committees, the municipality spans an area of 280.17 square kilometers with a population of 27,078 according to the 2022 National Census. The MEP indicates that over 90 percent of the population still relies on traditional energy sources like firewood and agricultural residue.

Despite being surrounded by the Dudhkoshi River and the Sunkoshi River on two sides, most of the municipality's land remains arid, earning it the designation of a drought-prone area with minimal rainfall.

With the Municipal Energy Plan (MEP) in place, the municipality is actively addressing the issues of water scarcity for drinking and irrigation. The municipality is currently working on a plan to extract water from the two major rivers using solar pumps, as recommended by the MEP. Mayor Rai has stated that t

he solar water lifting plan is in its final stages of preparation and will be implemented within the allocated budget.

Following consultations with experts, members of the energy sub-committee, and the community, Mayor Rai has recognized solar pumping as a viable solution. Despite serving as a deputy mayor for five years, Rai's understanding of energy sources and management has only recently expanded.

The municipality's reliance on traditional energy sources, such as firewood and agricultural residue, remains high, with over 95 percent of the population using these sources for cooking. In addition to Haleshi-Tuwachung, the project is providing technical assistance to other municipalities in developing their MEPs.

Dr. Mukesh Regmi, the director of AEPC, stated that out of the 81 municipalities targeted for MEP development, 16, including Halesi Tuwachung, have completed their plans, while 55 are currently in the process of development. MEPs can help local governments establish institutional frameworks for energy management and renewable energy.

Numerous local businesses have already reaped the benefits of clean energy solutions supported by the municipality and the REEEP-GREEN project.

These include a couple of dairies, a bakery, and a leaf plate manufacturing enterprise, all of which have initiated or expanded operations utilizing electric machinery and equipment. The leaf plate enterprise, owned by a women's cooperative, is producing leaf plates to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable practices at the nearby sacred site of Halesi and beyond the municipality's borders. The owner emphasized the importance of electricity in creating jobs, improving livelihoods, and encouraged women to further develop their business and expand its market reach.

Suntali Nepali, 18, and her elder sister Juna Nepali, 20, are heading to the forest to gather firewood. Residents of Ward 1 of Halesi Tuwachung Municipality, they visit the forest twice a month to collect rotten trees and residue.

MEP of Halesi Tuwachung

According to GIZ Nepal, Halesi Tuwachung Municipality established its first Municipal Energy Plan (MEP) to enhance energy access in February 2025. Similar to other municipalities, this plan is crafted to systematically guide the municipality in implementing energy initiatives over the next five years to meet the growing energy demands sustainably.

“Our MEP has been developed through a nine-step planning process. This process includes identifying stakeholders, forming energy sub-committees, developing an energy baseline, energy vision and mission, goal objectives and strategies, developing and prioritizing activities, identifying funding sources, compiling and finalizing the plan, and implementing and monitoring and evaluating it. The plan aims to achieve cost-effective and feasible outcomes for the accelerated deployment of Renewable Energy Technologies in the municipalities,” stated deputy mayor Ramesh Kumar Raut.

The plan includes over 30 energy sector activities with cost estimates based on market assessments for feasibility and effectiveness. Detailed feasibility studies for two solar lift irrigation projects have been provided by REEEP-GREEN to offer sustainable agricultural solutions in the municipality.

Nepal's MEP represents a shift towards sustainable, decentralized energy governance in alignment with the country's federal structure and commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 and supporting Nepal's NDC for zero emissions by 2045.

The MEP serves as a long-term planning framework for local governments to assess energy needs, optimize resources, and integrate renewable energy solutions tailored to their circumstances..

The Municipal Energy Plan (MEP) is a strategic tool designed for municipalities to create and implement sustainable, fair, and tailored energy solutions. It includes Energy Baseline Assessments to evaluate current energy usage, Renewable Energy Integration for utilizing solar, micro-hydro, and biomass technologies, and energy efficiency measures. Community engagement and capacity building are key components, involving local stakeholders and training authorities to manage energy initiatives. The MEP is customized to meet each municipality's specific needs and resources, empowering local governments to ensure equitable and sustainable energy access in Nepal's federal system.

The MEP focuses on promoting renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and protect the environment. By implementing the MEP, jobs can be created, livelihoods improved, and economic resilience enhanced.

The plan also highlights the role of electricity in creating jobs and improving livelihoods, particularly for women in expanding their businesses and reaching new markets. The

Under the leadership of Mayor Rai, MEP of Halesi Tuwachung Municipality has identified suitable solutions to provide energy for local industries, irrigation and drinking water, clean cooking and lighting options for the Municipality, meeting both present and future needs.