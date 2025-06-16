Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

June 16, 2025, 8:21 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places in the rest of the provinces.

There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hill and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, and at one or two places in the remaining high-hill and mountainous regions.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places in the rest of the provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province.

There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hills and mountainous areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki and at one or two places in the remaining high-hills and mountainous areas.

Currently, monsoon winds are affecting some areas of Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and a small area in the eastern region of Lumbini Province. In addition, westerly winds and local winds are affecting the western part of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Journalist Pathak files writ petition in High Court against arrest warrant
Jun 16, 2025
Upper Trishuli–1 Hydropower Handed Over Ambulance To Project Affected Uttargaya Rural Municipality
Jun 16, 2025
Seven Provinces Present Budgets With Mixed Projects
Jun 16, 2025
Kulman Ghising felicitated in Nijgadh For Serving People Ending Load-Shedding
Jun 15, 2025
Parliament was run in a tyrannical manner: Gyanendra Shahi
Jun 15, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Cloudy Across The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Monsoon Reaches To Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Some Parts Of Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Kathmandu, Pokhara And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Rainfall In Few Places of Pokhara And Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy And Possibility Of Rainfall In Few Places Of Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Possibility Of Light Rainfall In Few Placess of Koshi,Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Journalist Pathak files writ petition in High Court against arrest warrant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2025
Iranian Missile Attack Damage Building of Children With Disabilities in Israel’s Pardes Katz in Bnei Brak By Agencies Jun 16, 2025
Upper Trishuli–1 Hydropower Handed Over Ambulance To Project Affected Uttargaya Rural Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2025
The Kuala Lumpur Pivot: How A Silent Summit In Malaysia Is Rewriting The Global Economic Map By Zakir Kibria Jun 16, 2025
REEEP-GREEN: Empowering Communities with MEP By Keshab Poudel Jun 16, 2025
Seven Provinces Present Budgets With Mixed Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 16, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75