Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places in the rest of the provinces.

There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hill and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, and at one or two places in the remaining high-hill and mountainous regions.

Currently, monsoon winds are affecting some areas of Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and a small area in the eastern region of Lumbini Province. In addition, westerly winds and local winds are affecting the western part of the country.