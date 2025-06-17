Iran Has Launched Over 370 Ballistic Missiles In Israel, 592 Civilian Injured

June 17, 2025, 8:56 a.m.

The Israeli government said Iran has launched over 370 ballistic missiles and 30 impact sites have been identified. Twenty-four fatalities have been confirmed and 592 people were injured, 10 seriously.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the residents of Tehran will pay the price, and soon, suggesting that Israel will continue its attacks, fueling concerns that the situation will further escalate.

Israel's defense ministry said on Monday it struck command centers belonging to the elite Quds Force, a unit of the Revolutionary Guards that provides support to militant groups including Hamas and Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The ministry also said it "eliminated surface-to-air missile launch troops before they reached a launcher south of Tehran." It claimed the Israeli Air Force "continues to operate to achieve air superiority across Iran."

Iran's health ministry took to social media to report that the Israeli attacks, which began on Friday, have left 224 people dead and 1,257 injured, with more than 90 percent being civilians.

Iran continues to strike back. Local media reported that Iranian ballistic missiles that hit central and northern Israel on Sunday and overnight have resulted in casualties.

The US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, posted on social media on Monday, saying "some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy branch in Tel Aviv."

