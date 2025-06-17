Japan Assists in Improving Gender-Responsive and Inclusive Learning Environment in Dhanusha District

June 17, 2025, 5:27 p.m.

Photo2.jpeg

Tamura Takahiro, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, attended the inauguration ceremony of the new classroom building of Shree Rastriya Basic School took place in Dhanusha District, Madhesh Province.

The new classroom building has been constructed under the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects supported by the Government of Japan.

The project is being implemented by Japanese NGO Plan International Japan, and is currently in the second year of a three-year project. The project aims to improve access to quality education and promote a gender-responsive and inclusive learning environment at basic education level in Dhanusha District, by constructing and improving school facilities, providing training to enhance teachers' capabilities, and encouraging community-led initiatives in education. The project has also been working on promoting gender mainstreaming in education policy.

On the occasion, Tamura congratulated and appreciated the efforts of all those involved in the project. He expressed his hope that the new school building and facilities will be properly managed and maintained, and that the learning environment in the school and in Dhanusha District will become an even more comfortable place to study, by utilizing the knowledge and capabilities gained through the project.

Tamura also expressed his expectation that the students of the school would play a leading role in people-to-people relations between Japan and Nepal as well as in the development of Nepal in the future.

Photo3.jpeg

Photo4.jpg

