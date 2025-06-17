Melamchi water to be regularly supplied in Kathmandu during monsoon: Minister for Water Supply Yadav

June 17, 2025, 9:18 a.m.

– Minister for Water Supply, Pradeep Yadav, has stated that during this year's monsoon season, Melamchi water will be regularly supplied to households in Kathmandu.

Following an on-site inspection of the water tank constructed at Ribarma Khola in Melamchi on Monday, he said that clean drinking water would be continuously supplied to the residents of Kathmandu, even during the rainy season.

He said, “The water tank constructed at Ribarma Khola for distribution in Kathmandu has undergone successful testing. Considering the potential risks that arise with the onset of the monsoon, we have arranged for water from Ribarma Khola to be supplied to Kathmandu through the Melamchi tunnel as an alternative solution.”

With water from Ribarma being channeled through the Melamchi tunnel during the rainy season, Minister Yadav said that Melamchi water can now be supplied uninterrupted throughout the year to the people in the Kathmandu Valley. He added, “This arrangement is expected to provide a long-term solution to the drinking water problems of Valley residents. In the coming days, citizens of Kathmandu will no longer have to suffer from water shortages during the monsoon. We are understanding the people’s priorities and working responsibly to find solutions.”

Minister Yadav stated that with the successful testing of water from Ribarma, the longstanding problem of Melamchi water distribution being disrupted during the rainy season will come to an end, and regular water supply in Kathmandu during monsoon is now ensured.

Following the inspection, Executive Director and Engineer of the Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee, Ratna Prasad Lamichhane, said that in case Melamchi water cannot be supplied during the monsoon, there is a possibility of transferring 50 to 70 million liters of water daily from Ribarma through the Melamchi tunnel.

He said, “All the necessary infrastructure for this is now ready. The water currently available in the river has been successfully tested for transfer through the tunnel to Kathmandu. Now, even during the monsoon, water supply in Kathmandu will not be halted.”

Recalling the past need to shut down the Melamchi tunnel due to rain and flooding, Executive Director Lamichhane mentioned that special attention has been paid to technology and preparedness this time.

Technical teams, security personnel, and supply units of the Melamchi project are on duty 24/7, and the tunnel and distribution systems have been strengthened and maintained with a focus on flood, landslide, and other monsoon-related risks.

Since the flooding in 2021 (2078 BS) damaged the Melamchi source, regular drinking water supply during the monsoon has been facing disruptions.

