Trump to return to Washington early from G7 summit in Canada

The White House says President Donald Trump will leave early from the Group of Seven summit in Canada and return to Washington.

In a social media post on Monday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State."

She cited the "many important matters" the president needs to attend to. Trump is expected to get back to work at the White House to deal with rising tensions in the Middle East.

The G7 summit in the mountain resort of Kananaskis in western Canada is underway until Tuesday.

Trump will not be attending Tuesday's conference program.

Earlier on Monday, regarding the exchanges of strikes between Israel and Iran, Trump told reporters that he is going to be doing something as soon as he leaves Canada.