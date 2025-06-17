Weather Forecast: Light To Moderat Rain Is Likely At Some Places All Over The Country

June 17, 2025, 8:43 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in all provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hill and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, and at one or two places in the remaining high-hill and mountainous regions.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and a few places in the remaining provinces.

There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hill and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, and Gandaki Province, and at one or two places in the remaining high-hill and mountainous regions.

Currently, monsoon winds are affecting some areas of Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and a small area in the eastern region of Lumbini Province. In addition, westerly winds and local winds are affecting the western part of the country.

