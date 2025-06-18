Government Has Started The Implemenation of Resolution of Sagarmatha Sambad: Minister Shahi

Minister for Forests and Environment, Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, has said that the government has prepared an action plan to implement the conclusions of the Sagarmatha Sambaad, a multi-sectoral dialogue, held last month in Kathmandu.

During the inauguration of the 'Post-Sagarmatha Sambaad' event organised jointly here on Tuesday by Sahas Nepal, Youth Alliance for Environment and KIRDAC, among other organisations, he said that efforts are being made to implement the '25-point Sagarmatha Call' by coordinating with everyone.

"Nepal is mostly affected by climate change, especially women, children, indigenous communities, Dalits, and marginalised groups are more affected. We have successfully amplified the voices of such communities through the Sagarmatha Sambaad," he added.

Chairperson of the National Assembly, Committee on Monitoring and Evaluation of the Implementation of the Directive Principles, Policies, and Obligations of the State (Joint), Thakur Prasad Gaire, mentioned that Nepal has succeeded in drawing global attention to the impact of climate on the Himalayas through the Sagarmatha Sambaad.

He stated that the statement about fighting the adverse impacts of climate change against the effects from the mountains to the sea, is a significant message.

Former Secretary Madhu Kumar Marasini presented a keynote address stating that the Himalayas are our identity and civilisation, and therefore it is everyone's duty to engage in their preservation.

Executive Director of Sahas Nepal, Dr. Surendra Kumar Shrestha, stated that a program was organised to incorporate the conclusions of the Sagarmatha Dialogue into policy and to create a common understanding. (RSS)