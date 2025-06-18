Trump meets with National Security Council to discuss Middle East

Trump meets with National Security Council to discuss Middle East

June 18, 2025, 8:14 a.m.

White House officials said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump has met with members of his National Security Council. He is weighing whether to get more deeply involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran, and he is posting aggressive messages on social media.

Trump wrote that the US knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding but doesn't want him killed "for now." He urged Iran's "unconditional surrender" in the fighting that broke out last Friday.

The council meeting comes after Trump cut short his trip to the Group of 7 nations summit in Canada.

US news site Axios quotes sources as saying he is considering a strike against Iran's nuclear facilities. He is reportedly focused on the uranium enrichment complex believed to be located about 80 meters underground in Fordow, central Iran.

The US possesses so-called "bunker buster" bombs that might be able to damage the facility. Trump may use them as leverage to get Iran to cut a deal.

Vice President JD Vance also said Trump is weighing stronger action. He wrote on social media that the president may decide to take further steps to end Iran's nuclear program. He added that the decision belongs to Trump.

Concern is growing around the world.

Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said, "We are against any threats against the leaders of any of the UN member states, and we want to make sure that there is no actions taken towards escalation, including rhetorical."

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that all parties should work to de-escalate tensions. He added that China is ready to play a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the region.

Agencies

Trump, Netanyahu speak amid speculation that US could join strikes on Iran
Jun 18, 2025
Trump to return to Washington early from G7 summit in Canada
Jun 17, 2025
Iran Has Launched Over 370 Ballistic Missiles In Israel, 592 Civilian Injured
Jun 17, 2025
Iranian Missile Attack Damage Building of Children With Disabilities in Israel’s Pardes Katz in Bnei Brak
Jun 16, 2025
Iranian missile barrage sparks fires in Haifa, Kiryat Gat; eight people hurt
Jun 16, 2025

More on International

Trump, Netanyahu speak amid speculation that US could join strikes on Iran By Agencies 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Trump to return to Washington early from G7 summit in Canada By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Iran Has Launched Over 370 Ballistic Missiles In Israel, 592 Civilian Injured By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Iranian Missile Attack Damage Building of Children With Disabilities in Israel’s Pardes Katz in Bnei Brak By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Iranian missile barrage sparks fires in Haifa, Kiryat Gat; eight people hurt By Agencies 2 days, 6 hours ago
Iran will face American might ‘at levels never seen before’ if it attacks US: President Trump By Agencies 2 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Power Sector Uncertainties Tracking Peril And Paradoxes By Prabal Adhikari Jun 18, 2025
Government Has Started The Implemenation of Resolution of Sagarmatha Sambad: Minister Shahi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2025
Weather Forecast: Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Some Places Of Madhesh, Koshi And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2025
Korea Returnee Nepali Migrants Share Their Success In Enterprises Back Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2025
Japan Assists in Improving Gender-Responsive and Inclusive Learning Environment in Dhanusha District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2025
ADB Launches New 5-Year Strategy for Economic Transformation in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75