Trump meets with National Security Council to discuss Middle East

White House officials said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump has met with members of his National Security Council. He is weighing whether to get more deeply involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran, and he is posting aggressive messages on social media.

Trump wrote that the US knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding but doesn't want him killed "for now." He urged Iran's "unconditional surrender" in the fighting that broke out last Friday.

The council meeting comes after Trump cut short his trip to the Group of 7 nations summit in Canada.

US news site Axios quotes sources as saying he is considering a strike against Iran's nuclear facilities. He is reportedly focused on the uranium enrichment complex believed to be located about 80 meters underground in Fordow, central Iran.

The US possesses so-called "bunker buster" bombs that might be able to damage the facility. Trump may use them as leverage to get Iran to cut a deal.

Vice President JD Vance also said Trump is weighing stronger action. He wrote on social media that the president may decide to take further steps to end Iran's nuclear program. He added that the decision belongs to Trump.

Concern is growing around the world.

Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said, "We are against any threats against the leaders of any of the UN member states, and we want to make sure that there is no actions taken towards escalation, including rhetorical."

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that all parties should work to de-escalate tensions. He added that China is ready to play a constructive role in restoring peace and stability in the region.