Trump, Netanyahu speak amid speculation that US could join strikes on Iran

Israel carries out fresh airstrikes in Tehran after Iranian ballistic missile attacks. US says Jerusalem embassy to close until Friday. Suspected drone triggers sirens in Dead Sea area

Explosions rock Tehran after warnings of Israeli strike

A major explosion could be heard around 5 a.m. in Tehran, following other explosions that boomed earlier in the predawn darkness.

Authorities in Iran offer no acknowledgement of the attacks, which have become increasingly common as the Israeli airstrike campaign has intensified since they began on Friday.

The Israelis earlier warned they could strike a neighborhood south of Mehrabad International Airport, which includes residential neighborhoods, military installations, pharmaceutical companies and industrial firms.

Iranian news websites also report that Israel targeted the Imam Hossein University in eastern Tehran, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Times of Israel