EU, France, Germany, Britain to hold talks with Iranian FM, sources say

Sources close to the European Union have told media persons that the European Union, France, Germany and Britain will hold talks with the Iranian foreign minister on Friday in Geneva.

The sources said on Wednesday that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the foreign ministers of the three European countries will discuss the latest developments surrounding Iran with Abbas Araghchi in the Swiss city.

The sources say the European side aims to persuade Iran to return to negotiations on its nuclear program.

On Monday, the EU and the three countries spoke with Araghchi over the phone, expressed their concerns about Iranian nuclear development and urged Tehran to go back to the negotiating table.