EU, France, Germany, Britain to hold talks with Iranian FM, sources say

EU, France, Germany, Britain to hold talks with Iranian FM, sources say

June 19, 2025, 8:11 a.m.

Sources close to the European Union have told media persons that the European Union, France, Germany and Britain will hold talks with the Iranian foreign minister on Friday in Geneva.

The sources said on Wednesday that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and the foreign ministers of the three European countries will discuss the latest developments surrounding Iran with Abbas Araghchi in the Swiss city.

The sources say the European side aims to persuade Iran to return to negotiations on its nuclear program.

On Monday, the EU and the three countries spoke with Araghchi over the phone, expressed their concerns about Iranian nuclear development and urged Tehran to go back to the negotiating table.

Agencies

‘Nobody knows what I’m going to do’: Trump won’t say whether he’ll strike Iran
Jun 19, 2025
Israel’s Defnse Force tells Iranians to evacuate area of Arak reactor, carries out strikes on Tehran
Jun 19, 2025
US Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady again
Jun 19, 2025
Trump, Netanyahu speak amid speculation that US could join strikes on Iran
Jun 18, 2025
Trump meets with National Security Council to discuss Middle East
Jun 18, 2025

More on International

‘Nobody knows what I’m going to do’: Trump won’t say whether he’ll strike Iran By Agencies 4 hours, 5 minutes ago
Israel’s Defnse Force tells Iranians to evacuate area of Arak reactor, carries out strikes on Tehran By Agencies 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady again By Agencies 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
Trump, Netanyahu speak amid speculation that US could join strikes on Iran By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Trump meets with National Security Council to discuss Middle East By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Trump to return to Washington early from G7 summit in Canada By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued A Travel Advisory for the Middle East By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2025
Navigating An Uncharted, Unravelling World Order By Dipak Gyawali Jun 19, 2025
US Assistance To The Millennium Challenge Corporation Nepal Will Likely To Continue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2025
Weather Forecast: Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 19, 2025
Power Sector Uncertainties Tracking Peril And Paradoxes By Prabal Adhikari Jun 18, 2025
Government Has Started The Implemenation of Resolution of Sagarmatha Sambad: Minister Shahi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75