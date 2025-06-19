Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued A Travel Advisory for the Middle East

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory for Nepali citizens in light of recent developments stemming from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry advised Nepali citizens planning to travel from Nepal to Israel, Iran, or other Middle Eastern countries for visits or foreign employment to take note of the advisory. The ministry has requested Nepali citizens who are preparing to travel to Israel or Iran for employment, tourism, or other purposes to refrain from such travel until the current complex situation is resolved.

Similarly, the advisory also suggests that Nepali citizens preparing to travel to other Middle Eastern countries (apart from Israel and Iran) for employment or other purposes should postpone their plans given the current tense circumstances.

The Government of Nepal is closely monitoring the situation unfolding between Israel and Iran. It has confirmed that Nepali citizens currently residing in these countries are safe and assured that necessary steps will be taken to protect their interests as needed.

For those Nepali citizens who wish to voluntarily return to Nepal, the advisory notes that due to the closure of air routes from Israel and Iran, they may have to travel via third countries, which could require obtaining a transit visa. The ministry has stated that necessary coordination will be made to facilitate this process.

The ministry has urged Nepali citizens currently residing in Israel and Iran to prioritize their safety and avoid leaving their homes or bunkers/shelters except at designated times and places. They are also advised to continuously follow and adhere to the security alerts, travel advisories, and safety protocols issued by the Israeli government.

Furthermore, the ministry has encouraged Nepali nationals to stay in regular contact with the Nepali community and the Embassy of Nepal, and to regularly check travel-related updates and advisories issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy.

In case of emergencies requiring rescue or assistance, and to facilitate tracking, the ministry has requested all Nepali nationals in the region to promptly fill out an online registration form available on the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Consular Services, and the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv.