Weather Forecast: Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Is Likely In Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

June 19, 2025, 8 a.m.

The weather will remain generally cloudy to partly cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in all provinces.

There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at a few places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to meteorological Analysis, currently, monsoon winds are affecting some areas of Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and a small area in the eastern region of Lumbini Province. In addition, there is partial influence of westerly winds and local winds in the western part of the country. The low-pressure area around West Bengal, India, is also having a partial impact.

