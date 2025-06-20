Commitment of IME Founders: Prioritizing Public Benefit Over Profit, Aligned with Government Priorities and Business Viability

Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, Dr. Vishwanath Paudel, has encouraged the IME Group to continue expanding investments and foster the creation of more enterprises and entrepreneurs. Addressing IME's 25th anniversary celebration held in Lalitpur on Friday, Governor Paudel stated that the central bank is ready to facilitate technological advancement and business expansion.

Recalling how IME was founded even during the country's difficult times marked by conflict, he emphasized that Nepal still needs bold entrepreneurs who are willing to take risks.

On this occasion, IME's founding chairman, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, shared that IME’s success is based on three core principles. He explained that instead of focusing solely on profit at the beginning, IME prioritized services sought by the general public, aligned itself with the government's priorities, and adopted a business model that could be sustained long term. These guiding principles enabled the company to succeed.

Based on these three key principles, IME has expanded investments from remittance services into sectors such as banking, insurance, tourism, information technology, and hydropower—contributing significantly to the national economy and creating thousands of quality employment opportunities, Dhakal stated.

Also speaking at the event, IME's co-founder and chairman, Hem Raj Dhakal, reaffirmed the company's commitment to contributing to the social and economic transformation of its customers through outstanding and expanded services. He called on the Nepal Rastra Bank to support the development of digital remittance infrastructure, enabling young Nepalis working in IT from Nepal to easily bring in income earned from service exports abroad.

He also urged for the creation of a microloan scheme through IME to help prevent young people, who go abroad for employment, from being forced to take high-interest loans.

Chairman Dhakal extended heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders including loyal customers, the Government of Nepal, Nepal Rastra Bank, regulatory bodies, business partners, employees, and well-wishers for their continued support over the past 25 years.

Diwakar Paudel, CEO of IME Limited, stated that the company delivers its services based on cooperation, technical excellence, professional ethics, and shared values. He noted that by embracing technological advancements and offering more diverse services, IME is increasingly becoming an integral part of people's daily lives.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, winners of inter-company sports competitions and various contests were awarded certificates, medals, and trophies. The event was attended by ministers of the Government of Nepal, politicians, senior government officials, experts from various sectors, board members and CEOs of IME Group companies, senior management, and employees—marking a strong and enthusiastic presence.