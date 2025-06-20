Global IME Bank and IDEA Nepal Signed Agreement For Collaboration

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Global IME Bank Limited and the Interior Designers’ Association of Nepal (IDEA Nepal) to establish a collaborative partnership.

According to the agreement, Global IME Bank will serve as the official banking partner of IDEA Nepal.

Keeping the needs of IDEA Nepal in mind, Global IME Bank will provide banking services and facilities to all its members through its branch offices.

Global IME Bank has been recognized as the “Best Bank in Nepal” under two categories: the Best Bank Award 2024 by Global Finance and the Award for Excellence 2024 by Euromoney. The bank has also received accolades from various national and international organizations in different categories.

Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank in Nepal to have a branch network in all 77 districts of the country. The bank currently operates over 1,000 service centers, including 352 branch offices, 385 ATMs, 158 branchless banking units, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 international representative offices.

In addition to providing banking services to Nepali citizens, the bank also facilitates remittance services from countries around the world. These include the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, Jordan, and many others.