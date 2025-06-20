Israel will ‘hit all nuclear facilities,’ has destroyed half of Iran’s launchers: PM Netanyahu

Israel will ‘hit all nuclear facilities,’ has destroyed half of Iran’s launchers: PM Netanyahu

June 20, 2025, 8:16 a.m.

In rare Hebrew interview, Netanyahu says campaign ‘ahead of schedule’ and that IDF can strike Fordo without US if needed; also states offensive will aid hostages’ return as ‘Hamas relies on Iran’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Thursday evening that Israel is “ahead of schedule” in its military campaign against Iran, exceeding prior expectations and poised for further success.

In a rare Hebrew-language interview with the Kan public broadcaster, Netanyahu said Israel has destroyed at least half of Iran’s missile launchers, eliminated key military leaders, is targeting paramilitary forces and will hit all of Iran’s nuclear sites — including the heavily fortified Fordo nuclear facility.

“We are ahead of the schedule we set, both in terms of timing and results,” the premier said, nearly a week after Israel launched what it says is a preemptive campaign to neutralize an existential nuclear threat from Iran.

Agencies

