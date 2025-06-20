Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits northern Israeli town of Tamra following the Iranian missile strike

President Isaac Herzog visited the northern Israeli town of Tamra where four young women were killed by an Iranian missile strike.

The President commented after his visit: “This morning I came to the northern Israeli town of Tamra to offer comfort and embrace the bereaved families—Khatib, Diab, and Abu al-Hija—remarkable families who lost Manar, Manar, Shada, and Hala, four beloved women who were murdered by a missile launched by the criminals in Iran.

“I came to console the people of Tamra and, through them, the entire Arab and Israeli society as one.

“In the words of condolence I delivered in both Arabic and Hebrew to the families and all those grieving with them, I strongly condemned any appalling and disgraceful statements that were heard in response to the tragedy in Tamra. I reiterated that these are the words of a fringe minority in our society, and that there is no place for such expressions in the State of Israel. I deeply believe—and we must all understand this—that we are meant to live together in this land and to dream together of a shared life built on peace and human dignity – within our society and across the region.

“Iran and its terror proxies do not distinguish between Jews and Arabs of different faiths. Here, they murdered beloved Muslim women. To them—we are all enemies.

“This is a war of the free world against terror. A struggle of light against darkness. For a safer, better future in the State of Israel and across our region.

“And I also reminded everyone that today, and every day, we will continue to do everything in our power to bring back all our hostages—as quickly as possible—until every last one of them is home.”