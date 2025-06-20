Kulman Ghising Inaugurated ‘Mango Ride’ Launched to Promote Local Mangoes

The annual ‘Mango Ride’, aimed at promoting local produce, has officially begun this year as well. The event was inaugurated by Kulman Ghising, former Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, from Jawalakhel, Lalitpur.
Organized by The Himalayan Motorcycle Experience, the primary goal of this ride is to promote locally grown organic mangoes.
Three-Day Ride Itinerary:
Co-organized by Hundreds Group, the event features over 80 Royal Enfield riders, including director Aman Pratap Singh, actor Karma, and several professional riders.
This initiative is expected to not only boost local agricultural products but also contribute to the promotion of tourism in the region.
