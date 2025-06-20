Neal’s First Flyover Construction Completed

The construction of the flyover at Gwarko Chowk, one of the busiest roads in Lalitpur, has finally been completed. After multiple deadline extensions, the flyover is officially being inaugurated today by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

With the completion of the flyover, the general public—who had been enduring inconveniences during its construction—are now expected to be relieved from the issue of traffic congestion. The long-awaited Gwarko Overpass Project in the Kathmandu Valley was initiated under the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Department of Roads, Quality Research and Development Center.

The Center had signed a contract with the construction company Ashish–Samanantar Railiger JV on Falgun 12, 2078 (February 24, 2022), with the goal of completing the work within two years. The original deadline was set for Falgun 11, 2080 (February 23, 2024). However, after the project was not completed on time, the deadline was extended to Asar 2081 (June–July 2024). Yet again, due to further delays, the deadline was extended to Poush 8, 2081 (December 23, 2024). The construction had even come to a halt for about a month during Poush and Magh (December–January) due to project issues.

According to the Center's spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, despite repeated deadline extensions, the contractor failed to complete the project on time and had to pay approximately NPR 14.7 million (Rs 1 crore 47 lakh) in penalties before finally completing it. "The delay was due to technical complexities and necessary design modifications," said Bhandari. "Although work began as per the initial design, changes had to be made which required further study and approval. Also, soil stabilization work beneath the mechanically stabilized earth (MSE) wall took additional time and resources."

He added that during the construction of the approach road, the ground on the Satdobato side settled unevenly due to added soil, which caused gaps between panels 4 and 5. The panels had to be removed and re-installed properly, which further extended the timeline.

According to Bhandari, the total length of the ramp and bridge section of the Gwarko flyover is 576.2 meters—320 meters toward Lagankhel and 185 meters toward Satdobato. The distance of each ramp is 10.2 meters. The bridge section in the middle is 36.2 meters long, making the total length of the flyover 540 meters (ramps) plus 36.2 meters (bridge) = 576.2 meters. The flyover is 16.4 meters wide and is designed to accommodate four-lane traffic.

An Additional NPR 140 Million in Costs

Due to delays, the project cost increased by NPR 140 million (Rs 14 crore) beyond the original estimate. “The initial contract was for NPR 170,688,888 (Rs 17 crore 6 lakh 88 thousand 888), but the final estimated cost is around NPR 314,651,440 (Rs 31 crore 46 lakh 51 thousand 440),” said Bhandari. The project was executed under the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model, meaning the contractor was fully responsible for both the design and construction.

As per the agreement, the contractor is liable for fixing any construction defects for five years post-completion and any design-related issues for ten years.

Facilitating Traffic Management

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Giri, spokesperson for the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office, stated that with increasing vehicular traffic, such flyovers can help ease congestion at busy intersections. "The traffic problem at Gwarko Chowk is now resolved. Building longer flyovers instead of short ones will improve traffic flow even more,” he said. “Vehicles will now move more smoothly at Gwarko, but the pressure may shift to Satdobato Chowk, where congestion could increase. Therefore, planning for longer overpasses is necessary.”

Giri also suggested that similar flyovers and underpasses should be constructed in major intersections of Kathmandu Valley and other cities to manage future traffic congestion effectively.