Weather Forecast: Gusty Wind Is Likely In Few Places In Terai Areas Of Koshi And Madhesh

There is a possibility of gusty winds in a few places in the Terai areas of Koshi Province and Madhesh Province. It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country and at a few places in the rest of the country. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Analysis, Currently, monsoon winds are affecting some areas of Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and a small area in the eastern region of Lumbini Province. In addition, there is partial influence of westerly winds and local winds in the western part of the country. The low-pressure area formed around West Bengal, India, is also having a partial impact.