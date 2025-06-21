Fifth Meeting of the Nepal-France Bilateral Consultation Mechanisms (BCM) in Kathmandu

Fifth Meeting of the Nepal-France Bilateral Consultation Mechanisms (BCM) in Kathmandu

June 21, 2025

The fifth meeting of the Nepal-France Bilateral Consultation Mechanism (BCM) was held in Kathmandu on 19 June 2025, as part of a regular dialogue between Nepal and France.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of France, the Nepali delegation was led by Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, Joint Secretary and Head of the Europe and the Americas Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the representatives from various ministries.

The French delegation was led by Mr. Benoît Guidée, Director for Asia and Oceania at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and comprised of Her Excellency Ms. Virginie Corteval, Ambassador of France to Nepal, Ms. Elsa Calley, Deputy Chief of Mission, and Ms. Hélène Schinkel, desk officer.

The BCM served as an important platform to take stock of ongoing collaboration and explore new opportunities for deepening engagement between the two countries especially in light of the 75th anniversary of the first ascent of Annapurna by Maurice Herzog and Louis Lachenal.

The two sides held comprehensive discussions on a range of topics that included economic partnership, science, technology, education, culture, and climate action and expressed mutual interest in strengthening cooperation in both existing and emerging sectors such as renewable energy, early warning system for disaster risk reduction etc.

Regional and global matters were also discussed with both sides reaffirming their firm commitment to multilateralism.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Benoit Guidee, Director of the Asia and Oceania Department at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, paid a courtesy call on. Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Foreign Affairs, today.

The discussions focused on Nepal-France relations and bilateral cooperation.

Minister Dr. Deuba also thanked the Director for leading the French delegation to the fifth meeting of the Nepal-France Bilateral Consultation Mechanism held yesterday.

The sixth meeting is scheduled to take place in Paris at a mutually convenient date.

