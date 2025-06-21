Nepalis in Iran Being Rescued

June 21, 2025, 2:54 p.m.

Due to the Israel–Iran war, arrangements are being made to rescue Nepali citizens currently in Iran. Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has informed that the rescue will be carried out with the assistance of the Indian government.

She mentioned that she had requested help from the Indian government for the rescue of 16 Nepalis in Iran, and added that India has responded positively to the request.

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana said, “There are a few Nepalis in Iran. While evacuating their own citizens, I have requested the Indian government to also help rescue the Nepalis. We are confident that we will receive a positive response from India.”

Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Dr. Shankar Sharma, is also in continuous contact and coordination with the Indian government regarding the rescue of Nepali citizens.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran is conducting the evacuation of its own citizens. In the process, the embassy has also issued a notice for Nepalis to get in touch.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lok Bahadur Paudel Kshetri stated that contact and coordination are ongoing with the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Iran for the rescue of Nepalis.

