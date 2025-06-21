Nepal’s unique blend of natural beauty And cultural richness Appeal Travelers In Bangladesh: Ambassador Bhandari

June 21, 2025, 9:45 a.m.

PLS04256.JPG

Nepali Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari underscored Nepal’s growing appeal among Bangladeshi travelers, highlighting its unique blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and adventure opportunities.

Addressing ‘Nepal-Bangladesh Tourism Meet’ under the theme ‘Neighborly Nepal: Land of Lifetime Experiences’ in Dhaka this evening, he urged tour and travel entrepreneurs to deepen B2B ties and further contribute to strengthening the relationship between the two countries. Dubbing tourism and people-to-people exchanges between Nepal and Bangladesh as a celebration of shared heritage and friendship, he said there is a high potential for tourism promotion

Jointly organized by the Embassy And Nepal Tourism Board, Rohini Prasad Khanal, and Officiating Director at the NTB, delivered a comprehensive presentation showcasing Nepal’s diverse tourism products and activities— from thrilling adventures such as trekking, mountaineering, paragliding, and bungee jumping, to serene experiences like spiritual retreat and wellness escape, as well as emerging sectors such as medical tourism. He stressed that Nepal invited Bangladeshi people not just to visit, but to truly feel and connect, and to return home with stories that last a lifetime.

Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism of Bangladesh Mr. AKM Moniruzzamanunderlined the role of travel and tourism in consolidating Nepal-Bangladesh relations. He emphasized the need to develop joint tourism packages positioning the two countries as complementary travel destinations to regional and international travelers alike.

PLS03764.JPG

In her welcome remarks, Deputy Chief of Mission Ms. Lalita Silwal noted that the event reflected Nepal’s firm commitment to deepening tourism cooperation with Bangladesh and helping unlock the full potential of the sector.

Bangladeshi mountaineer Ikramul Hassan Shakil shared the inspiring story of his recent 1372 KM ‘Sea to Summit’ journey, which culminated in his successful ascent of Mt. Everest on 19 May 2025.

President of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) Abdus Salam Aref and Chairman of Asian Tourism Fair Mr. Mohiuddin Helal also spoke on the occasion.

Nepali folk cultural performances were presented during the event. Additionally, a raffle draw was held, offering prizes including round-trip air tickets for the Dhaka–Kathmandu sector sponsored by Himalaya Airlines and Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and exclusive holiday packages sponsored by participating tour and travel agencies of Nepal.

Prior to the formal ceremony, B2B and networking sessions were held between travel and tour entrepreneurs from the two countries.

The visiting delegation from Nepal included officials of the NTB and representatives of 13 travel and tour companies. The program was attended by over 150 participants, including government officials, travel agency representatives, tour operators, hoteliers, airline representatives, and key stakeholders from Bangladesh’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

