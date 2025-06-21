PM Oli Urges Evey to Make Yoga a Daily Life

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has requested everyone to make yoga a daily life, reasoning that it reflects a multidimensional aspect of human life.

Addressing a function organized by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology on the 11th International Yoga Day held under the theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', in Patan on Saturday, PM Oli stated yoga is associated with humanity and peace, and that it is meant for the welfare of mankind and world peace. "Yoga is also related to the 'happy Nepali and the prosperous nation', he said, adding that discipline counts much for yoga.

He expressed worry over fading discipline in Nepali society. "In the absence of discipline, there is no meditation. Focus on good intention is the essence of yoga, and yoga with intellect is the need of the hour," the PM reminded.

PM Oli shared that we are trying to connect yoga with daily life. When it comes to good health, we need to pay heed to a balanced diet, yoga and rest. "Consumption of pesticide-free food is imperative for good health, not for slaking appetite," he argued, adding that it is time to increase the healthy population rather than the population of doctors. Prevention of disease is better than a cure.

Similarly, Embassy of India also organized a function in Pokhara to mark 11th International Yoga Day. Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Shrivastav, chief minister of Gandaki Province Surendra Pande and other dignitaries participated in the program held in Pokhara stadium