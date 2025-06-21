Putin says Russia intends to work with friendly nations on weapons development

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a willingness to advance technical cooperation with friendly countries in military fields such as the joint development of weapons, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine continues.

Putin spoke at a plenary session of an international economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday.

He said Russia's defense industry has gained good momentum, with companies in the sector increasing their output multiple times and developing new types of weapons and military equipment.

He went on to say that Russia intends to promote military-technical cooperation with friendly countries, adding this would involve joint development, training and the creation of turnkey enterprises and production facilities.

Putin also referred to the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, which is located near the border with Russia.

He said Moscow does not have the goal to take the city, but, in principle, he does not rule it out, indicating a possibility of continuing the military invasion in areas beyond eastern and southern Ukraine.