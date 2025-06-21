Putin says Russia intends to work with friendly nations on weapons development

Putin says Russia intends to work with friendly nations on weapons development

June 21, 2025, 9:01 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a willingness to advance technical cooperation with friendly countries in military fields such as the joint development of weapons, as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine continues.

Putin spoke at a plenary session of an international economic forum in St. Petersburg on Friday.

He said Russia's defense industry has gained good momentum, with companies in the sector increasing their output multiple times and developing new types of weapons and military equipment.

He went on to say that Russia intends to promote military-technical cooperation with friendly countries, adding this would involve joint development, training and the creation of turnkey enterprises and production facilities.

Putin also referred to the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, which is located near the border with Russia.

He said Moscow does not have the goal to take the city, but, in principle, he does not rule it out, indicating a possibility of continuing the military invasion in areas beyond eastern and southern Ukraine.

Agencies

Israel, Iran Conduct Fresh Strikes
Jun 21, 2025
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits northern Israeli town of Tamra following the Iranian missile strike
Jun 20, 2025
Israel will ‘hit all nuclear facilities,’ has destroyed half of Iran’s launchers: PM Netanyahu
Jun 20, 2025
Trump to decide whether to take military action on Iran within 2 weeks
Jun 20, 2025
‘Nobody knows what I’m going to do’: Trump won’t say whether he’ll strike Iran
Jun 19, 2025

More on International

Israel, Iran Conduct Fresh Strikes By Agencies 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits northern Israeli town of Tamra following the Iranian missile strike By Agencies 17 hours, 33 minutes ago
Israel will ‘hit all nuclear facilities,’ has destroyed half of Iran’s launchers: PM Netanyahu By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Trump to decide whether to take military action on Iran within 2 weeks By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
‘Nobody knows what I’m going to do’: Trump won’t say whether he’ll strike Iran By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Israel’s Defnse Force tells Iranians to evacuate area of Arak reactor, carries out strikes on Tehran By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

SAARC Development Fund and Save the Children Launch Regional Initiative to Promote Inclusive Early Childhood Development and Basic Education By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2025
Nepal’s unique blend of natural beauty And cultural richness Appeal Travelers In Bangladesh: Ambassador Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2025
Fifth Meeting of the Nepal-France Bilateral Consultation Mechanisms (BCM) in Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2025
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder and Lightening In Some Places In The Hilly Areas Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2025
Kulman Ghising Inaugurated ‘Mango Ride’ Launched to Promote Local Mangoes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2025
Commitment of IME Founders: Prioritizing Public Benefit Over Profit, Aligned with Government Priorities and Business Viability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 20, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75