SAARC Development Fund and Save the Children Launch Regional Initiative to Promote Inclusive Early Childhood Development and Basic Education

The SAARC Development Fund (SDF), in collaboration with Save the Children’s Nepal and Bhutan Country Offices, officially launched a regional initiative titled “Partnership for Quality Inclusive Early Childhood Development & Basic Education” today at the SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu.

The three-year project, with a total investment of USD 4.79 million, jointly funded by SDF and Save the Children, will work alongside the governments of Nepal and Bhutan, community members, teachers, ECCD facilitators, and children to promote quality, inclusive early childhood development (ECD) and basic education for children aged 3 to 12.

During his welcome remarks, His Excellency Md. Golam Sarwar, Secretary General of SAARC, stated: “The project not only supports national priorities in Bhutan and Nepal but also contributes to SAARC’s Plan of Action on Poverty Alleviation by promoting equitable access to education and advancing human development. We believe the solutions introduced in these two countries can inspire similar efforts across other SAARC Member States, where communities face common challenges and share the same aspirations.”

Irosha Cooray, Officer-in-Charge of the SAARC Development Fund, emphasized how the project aligns with SDF’s commitment to social development and regional integration: “We are proud to support this project, working with partners to ensure inclusive education and a better future for our youngest citizens.”

In Nepal, the project will be implemented in Madhesh Province, where early childhood indicators remain critically low. A recent scoping exercise identified significant gaps in infrastructure, learning materials, caregiver awareness, and disability inclusion—particularly in Mahottari and Sarlahi districts, where over 53% of the population is illiterate.

Tara Chettry, Country Director of Save the Children Nepal and Bhutan, expressed the urgency of inclusive action in education: "The foundation of quality education lies in creating a safe and enabling environment—both at school and at home. Yet, children with disabilities are often left behind, with their education sidelined and deprioritized. This collaboration between SDF and Save the Children is an important step toward spotlighting the need for inclusive education. It aims to strengthen the skills and shift the attitudes of teachers and key stakeholders, fostering shared models of inclusive education—where no child is excluded due to disability or other intersecting barriers."

In Bhutan, the project complements the Royal Government’s ongoing efforts to advance inclusive education for children with disabilities. While Bhutan has 21 Special Educational Needs (SEN) schools and two special institutes, many children, especially girls, still face barriers such as stigma, inadequate infrastructure, and a shortage of trained educators. According to Karma Doma Tshering, National Director of Save the Children Bhutan:“We will establish two inclusive early childhood centers and upgrade infrastructure in two SEN schools in Mongar and Samtse. With therapy rooms, inclusive teaching materials, and assistive devices, we are committed to doing whatever it takes to reach children in these communities.”

The project aims to improve inclusive early childhood education through targeted interventions. These include the construction and renovation of classrooms, upgrading of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities to create safe and accessible learning environments, and the provision of age-appropriate, inclusive learning materials through household mini-libraries to foster early literacy at home. It will also focus on training teachers and caregivers, conducting disability screenings, and providing assistive devices for children with disabilities.