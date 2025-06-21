Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder and Lightening In Some Places In The Hilly Areas Of The Country

June 21, 2025, 8:48 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country and at a few places in the rest of the country.

There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country. It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at some places in the hilly areas of the country and at a few places in the rest of the country.

There is also a possibility of very heavy to heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country. According to Meteorological Analysis, monsoon winds are currently affecting the entire country.

