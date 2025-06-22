Cleanliness-related awareness must be spread to every household: Kulman Ghising

June 22, 2025, 6:01 p.m.

Former Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, Kulman Ghising, has emphasized the need to spread cleanliness-related awareness to every household.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a six-month daily cleanliness campaign held in Kathmandu, he emphasized that it's not enough to just run cleanliness campaigns; awareness programs should also be initiated. He said that once awareness spreads to every household and people start cleaning up, even those who litter will feel ashamed and will be encouraged to keep things clean.

He mentioned that the Boudha area is gradually developing as a tourist destination and that more and more hotels are opening there. He noted that tourists who previously visited areas like Thamel are now being drawn toward Boudha, emphasizing that the area is suitable from a tourism, environmental, and cultural perspective.

He said, "The Boudha area is becoming a tourist destination. Gradually, many hotels are opening here. Many tourists are seen staying here as well. I feel that tourists from places like Thamel are also being drawn toward this area. From a tourism, environmental, and cultural standpoint, this is a suitable place. Our campaign should not be limited to cleaning; we must now also focus on spreading awareness. Within this campaign, awareness should be raised at the household level. Once people start cleaning, those who litter will also feel ashamed."

He also emphasized the need to expand the cleanliness campaign throughout Kathmandu.

