Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities completely and totally obliterated: Trump

“This cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” US President Donald Trump says in his address to the nation.

“Remember, there are many targets left,” Trump warns.

“Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all, by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill — most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes,” he continues.

Trump says no other military in the world could have pulled off the strike executed by the US tonight against Iran’s nuclear sites.

He says Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Lt. Gen. Dan Caine will hold a press conference tomorrow at 8 a.m. at the Pentagon to provide additional information on the strikes.

“I want to just thank everybody, and in particular, God. I want to just say we love you, God,” Trump adds.

“For 40 years, Iran has been saying, ‘Death to America, Death to Israel,'” US President Donald Trump says in his address to the nation, adding that the Islamic Republic has also killed thousands of Americans and others in the region.

He highlights former IRGC Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani, who was responsible for many deaths, before Trump ordered his assassination in 2020.

“I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue.”

Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success.”

“Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

“Iran — the bully of the Middle East — must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump continues.