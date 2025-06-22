President Dhakal Stresses Stronger Collaboration with HCCN to Make Economic Diplomacy Effective

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal called for stronger collaboration between the Government of Nepal and the Honorary Consular Corps–Nepal (HCCN) to make economic diplomacy more strategic, coordinated and impactful.

Speaking at an interactive workshop titled “Nepal’s Export Trade: Status, Challenges, and Opportunities jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Economic Diplomacy and HCCN, Dhakal, who is also the Dean of HCCN, underscored the untapped potential of honorary consuls as Nepal’s economic ambassadors in over 66 countries.

“This partnership is not about aid or donations. It is about trust, collaboration, and recognizing honorary consuls as practical economic ambassadors, not just symbolic figures,” Dhakal said.

He stressed that HCCN members, many of whom come from strong business and economic backgrounds, represent a powerful global network that Nepal has yet to fully leverage.

These individuals, he added, promote Nepal internationally using their own time, resources and networks, without burdening the government.

Highlighting the strategic role of HCCN, Dhakal pointed out that its members are already involved in areas like trade, tourism, investment, and diaspora engagement and can serve as vital bridges between Nepal and the global economy.

He also praised HCCN's support during Nepal’s times of crisis, such as earthquakes and floods, noting that this solidarity adds further strength to a future-focused partnership.

Dhakal welcomed the creation of the Department of Economic Diplomacy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling it a “timely and necessary step” that can coordinate better with private sector stakeholders, including FNCCI and HCCN.

He emphasized that economic diplomacy should go beyond traditional diplomacy to include key pillars such as labor mobility, technology, branding and tourism.

“The private sector contributes over 81% to Nepal’s GDP and generates more than 86% of jobs. We are not asking for funds. We are asking for respect, recognition and a seat at the table,” Dhakal stated firmly.

He pointed to past successes, including business summits held alongside high-level diplomatic visits to India, China, and the UAE, as examples of how strategic coordination between government and business can elevate Nepal’s global economic standing.