President Dhakal Stresses Stronger Collaboration with HCCN to Make Economic Diplomacy Effective

President Dhakal Stresses Stronger Collaboration with HCCN to Make Economic Diplomacy Effective

June 22, 2025, 8:58 p.m.

FNCCI.png

President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal called for stronger collaboration between the Government of Nepal and the Honorary Consular Corps–Nepal (HCCN) to make economic diplomacy more strategic, coordinated and impactful.

Speaking at an interactive workshop titled “Nepal’s Export Trade: Status, Challenges, and Opportunities jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Economic Diplomacy and HCCN, Dhakal, who is also the Dean of HCCN, underscored the untapped potential of honorary consuls as Nepal’s economic ambassadors in over 66 countries.

“This partnership is not about aid or donations. It is about trust, collaboration, and recognizing honorary consuls as practical economic ambassadors, not just symbolic figures,” Dhakal said.

He stressed that HCCN members, many of whom come from strong business and economic backgrounds, represent a powerful global network that Nepal has yet to fully leverage.

These individuals, he added, promote Nepal internationally using their own time, resources and networks, without burdening the government.

Highlighting the strategic role of HCCN, Dhakal pointed out that its members are already involved in areas like trade, tourism, investment, and diaspora engagement and can serve as vital bridges between Nepal and the global economy.

He also praised HCCN's support during Nepal’s times of crisis, such as earthquakes and floods, noting that this solidarity adds further strength to a future-focused partnership.

Dhakal welcomed the creation of the Department of Economic Diplomacy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, calling it a “timely and necessary step” that can coordinate better with private sector stakeholders, including FNCCI and HCCN.

He emphasized that economic diplomacy should go beyond traditional diplomacy to include key pillars such as labor mobility, technology, branding and tourism.

“The private sector contributes over 81% to Nepal’s GDP and generates more than 86% of jobs. We are not asking for funds. We are asking for respect, recognition and a seat at the table,” Dhakal stated firmly.

He pointed to past successes, including business summits held alongside high-level diplomatic visits to India, China, and the UAE, as examples of how strategic coordination between government and business can elevate Nepal’s global economic standing.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Cleanliness-related awareness must be spread to every household: Kulman Ghising
Jun 22, 2025
Weather Forecast: Possibility of Heavy Rai At Few Places In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati
Jun 22, 2025
PM Oli Urges Evey to Make Yoga a Daily Life
Jun 21, 2025
Nepalis in Iran Being Rescued
Jun 21, 2025
SAARC Development Fund and Save the Children Launch Regional Initiative to Promote Inclusive Early Childhood Development and Basic Education
Jun 21, 2025

More on Economy

Kulman Ghising Inaugurated ‘Mango Ride’ Launched to Promote Local Mangoes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Commitment of IME Founders: Prioritizing Public Benefit Over Profit, Aligned with Government Priorities and Business Viability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Global IME Bank and IDEA Nepal Signed Agreement For Collaboration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
US Assistance To The Millennium Challenge Corporation Nepal Will Likely To Continue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago
Korea Returnee Nepali Migrants Share Their Success In Enterprises Back Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
ADB Launches New 5-Year Strategy for Economic Transformation in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Navigating Change: From Skepticism to Support By Maneesh Pradhan Jun 22, 2025
Cleanliness-related awareness must be spread to every household: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2025
IDF chief warns Israelis must brace for ‘prolonged campaign’ against Iran By Agencies Jun 22, 2025
Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities completely and totally obliterated: Trump By Agencies Jun 22, 2025
Trump says US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran By Agencies Jun 22, 2025
Weather Forecast: Possibility of Heavy Rai At Few Places In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75