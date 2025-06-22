Trump says US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran

US President Donald Trump has said on social media that the US has completed successful attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran.

Trump made the announcement on Saturday night. He said US bombed Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He added that all US planes were now outside of Iranian airspace.

As Israel and Iran continued to attack each other, Trump left the Group of 7 summit in Canada midway to return to Washington. He had been meeting with officials on ways to deal with Iran.

Trump has urged Iran's "unconditional surrender." But Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has made it clear the country will firmly resist any imposed war or imposed peace. He said his country is not one to surrender.

Trump apparently decided on the military intervention due to his position on never allowing Iran to possess nuclear arms. But a strong response is expected from Iran.

The president said also on social media that he will address the nation from the White House at 10 p.m. He added that this is a "historic moment" for the US, Israel and the world.