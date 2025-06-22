Trump says US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran

Trump says US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran

June 22, 2025, 8:22 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has said on social media that the US has completed successful attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran.

Trump made the announcement on Saturday night. He said US bombed Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. He added that all US planes were now outside of Iranian airspace.

As Israel and Iran continued to attack each other, Trump left the Group of 7 summit in Canada midway to return to Washington. He had been meeting with officials on ways to deal with Iran.

Trump has urged Iran's "unconditional surrender." But Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has made it clear the country will firmly resist any imposed war or imposed peace. He said his country is not one to surrender.

Trump apparently decided on the military intervention due to his position on never allowing Iran to possess nuclear arms. But a strong response is expected from Iran.

The president said also on social media that he will address the nation from the White House at 10 p.m. He added that this is a "historic moment" for the US, Israel and the world.

Agencies

IDF chief warns Israelis must brace for ‘prolonged campaign’ against Iran
Jun 22, 2025
Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities completely and totally obliterated: Trump
Jun 22, 2025
Putin says Russia intends to work with friendly nations on weapons development
Jun 21, 2025
Israel, Iran Conduct Fresh Strikes
Jun 21, 2025
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits northern Israeli town of Tamra following the Iranian missile strike
Jun 20, 2025

More on International

IDF chief warns Israelis must brace for ‘prolonged campaign’ against Iran By Agencies 9 hours, 57 minutes ago
Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities completely and totally obliterated: Trump By Agencies 10 hours, 13 minutes ago
Putin says Russia intends to work with friendly nations on weapons development By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Israel, Iran Conduct Fresh Strikes By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Israeli President Isaac Herzog visits northern Israeli town of Tamra following the Iranian missile strike By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Israel will ‘hit all nuclear facilities,’ has destroyed half of Iran’s launchers: PM Netanyahu By Agencies 2 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Cleanliness-related awareness must be spread to every household: Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2025
Weather Forecast: Possibility of Heavy Rai At Few Places In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2025
PM Oli Urges Evey to Make Yoga a Daily Life By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2025
Nepalis in Iran Being Rescued By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2025
SAARC Development Fund and Save the Children Launch Regional Initiative to Promote Inclusive Early Childhood Development and Basic Education By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2025
Nepal’s unique blend of natural beauty And cultural richness Appeal Travelers In Bangladesh: Ambassador Bhandari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75