Weather Forecast: Possibility of Heavy Rai At Few Places In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi, Gandaki And Bagmati

June 22, 2025, 8:15 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall with thunder/lightning in many places in the hilly region of the country, including Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, and Lumbini Province, and in some places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous areas of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places in the rest of the provinces. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Koshi Province, Madhesh Province, and Bagmati Province, and heavy rainfall at one or two places in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

