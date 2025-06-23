US used 'bunker buster' bombs in Iran attack: Pentagon

US used 'bunker buster' bombs in Iran attack: Pentagon

June 23, 2025, 8:41 a.m.

Pentagon officials have said the United States used bunker buster bombs to attack Iran's Fordow nuclear facility on Sunday.

At a news conference in Washington, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said: "It was an incredible and overwhelming success. The order we received from our commander in chief was focused, it was powerful and it was clear. We devastated the Iranian nuclear program."

They used the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator. It is designed to attack deeply-buried sites and hardened bunkers and tunnels.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine said that the lead B2 aircraft dropped two of the weapons on the first of several points at Fordow at approximately 6:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Saturday, or 2:10 a.m. on Sunday local Iran time.

He said the remaining bombers then hit their targets as well, with a total of 14 of the bunker buster weapons used. Caine said that Tomahawk missiles were the last to strike at the Isfahan facility.

Hegseth said the operation did not target Iranian troops or civilians. He added the mission "has not been about regime change" in Iran.

Agencies

Netanyahu: Israel very close to reaching goals in Iran, will avoid ‘war of attrition’
Jun 23, 2025
IDF chief warns Israelis must brace for ‘prolonged campaign’ against Iran
Jun 22, 2025
Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities completely and totally obliterated: Trump
Jun 22, 2025
Trump says US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran
Jun 22, 2025
Putin says Russia intends to work with friendly nations on weapons development
Jun 21, 2025

More on International

Netanyahu: Israel very close to reaching goals in Iran, will avoid ‘war of attrition’ By Agencies 4 hours, 28 minutes ago
IDF chief warns Israelis must brace for ‘prolonged campaign’ against Iran By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities completely and totally obliterated: Trump By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Trump says US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Putin says Russia intends to work with friendly nations on weapons development By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Israel, Iran Conduct Fresh Strikes By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

FOURTH PROFESSOR Y.N. KHANAL LECTURE: Nepal-China Relations By Keshab Poudel Jun 23, 2025
Chaotic Nepal -II By Dr. Tilak Rawal Jun 23, 2025
Colonel JP CROSS: Centenary Birthday By Keshab Poudel Jun 23, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Kathmandu Valley and Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 23, 2025
President Dhakal Stresses Stronger Collaboration with HCCN to Make Economic Diplomacy Effective By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2025
Navigating Change: From Skepticism to Support By Maneesh Pradhan Jun 22, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75