Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Kathmandu Valley and Koshi Province

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at several places in the hilly region of the country and at some places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.