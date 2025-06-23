Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Kathmandu Valley and Koshi Province

June 23, 2025, 8:30 a.m.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at several places in the hilly region of the country and at some places in the rest of the region. There is also a possibility of heavy rain at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province. There is a possibility of light rain/snowfall at a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

It will be partly to generally cloudy across the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder/lightning at many places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudurpaschim Province and at some places in the remaining provinces. There is also a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, and Sudurpaschim Province. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain/snowfall in a few places in the high-hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

