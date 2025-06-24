Finance Minister Poudel Withdrwan Take And Pay Provision

Finance Minister Poudel Withdrwan Take And Pay Provision

June 24, 2025, 5:01 p.m.

Finance Minister said – We have withdrawn the ‘take and pay’ provision of the budget, what will happen now in point number 227? It is still uncertain.

Finance Minister Bishnu Poudel has said that the ‘take and pay’ provision included in the budget has been withdrawn.

Addressing the parliament on Tuesday, he said that electricity will be purchased and sold based on financial risk assessment. Finance Minister Poudel said, "Government investment alone is not enough in energy development. We want to make the role of the private sector effective."

According to him, after the amendment, item 227 of the budget will mention that 'power purchase agreements may be concluded for projects that have been identified to consume and export energy based on financial risk assessment and have assurance that the Nepal Electricity Authority can pay its obligations.'

The recently introduced budget item states that 'substations and transmission lines will be constructed in line with the completion schedule of the hydropower project.'

A policy will be adopted to enter into power purchase agreements in a way that maintains a balance between power production and consumption. Power purchase agreements will be entered into in accordance with the take and pay concept of the Run of River Project, it is stated.

The intention of point number 227 is to ensure that the generated electricity is not wasted, that high-yield projects are taken forward, and that electricity supply is made easy even during winter, as Finance Minister Poudel has clearly stated.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District
Jun 24, 2025
Online Ministerial Information Sharing Meeting “Elevating the Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) Agenda in South Asia”
Jun 24, 2025
Global IME Bank customers get up to 15 percent discount on services at IME Hospitality and Ela Hotel & Resort
Jun 24, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Kathmandu Valley and Koshi Province
Jun 23, 2025
President Dhakal Stresses Stronger Collaboration with HCCN to Make Economic Diplomacy Effective
Jun 22, 2025

More on Economy

Global IME Bank customers get up to 15 percent discount on services at IME Hospitality and Ela Hotel & Resort By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
IME GROUP: Twenty Five Years Of Journey By A Correspondent 12 hours ago
President Dhakal Stresses Stronger Collaboration with HCCN to Make Economic Diplomacy Effective By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Kulman Ghising Inaugurated ‘Mango Ride’ Launched to Promote Local Mangoes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Commitment of IME Founders: Prioritizing Public Benefit Over Profit, Aligned with Government Priorities and Business Viability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Global IME Bank and IDEA Nepal Signed Agreement For Collaboration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2025
Online Ministerial Information Sharing Meeting “Elevating the Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) Agenda in South Asia” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2025
Trump says Israel and Iran agreed to ‘complete and total ceasefire,’ ending ’12 Day War’ By Agencies Jun 24, 2025
Iran state TV: ceasefire with Israel in effect By Agencies Jun 24, 2025
NEPAL’S AIR POLLUTION: A Growing Health Concern By A Correspondent Jun 24, 2025
FOURTH PROFESSOR Y.N. KHANAL LECTURE: Nepal-China Relations By Keshab Poudel Jun 23, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75