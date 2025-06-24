Global IME Bank customers get up to 15 percent discount on services at IME Hospitality and Ela Hotel & Resort

Global IME Bank Limited card and mobile banking users will get up to 15 percent discount on services at IME Hospitality and Ela Hotel & Resort.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Global IME Bank and IME Hospitality and Ela Comfort & Resort Pvt. Ltd. in this regard.

The MoU was signed by the bank's Assistant General Manager Dilip Pokharel and IME Hospitality's Chief Executive Officer Prasanna Adhikari.

As per the agreement, Global IME Bank's debit and credit cardholders and users of the bank's mobile banking 'Global Smart Plus' will receive a 15 percent discount on hotels and resorts operated by IME Hospitality and a 10 percent discount on Maulakali Cable Car tickets.

With the investment of the IME Group, hotels and resorts are being operated in various parts of the country to provide quality services to tourists and guests.

Kathmandu's Hotel Le Himalaya Lazimpat and Sake & Feng Restaurant Lazimpat, Baglung's Ila Comfort, Gaindakot's Ila Hotel & Resort Maulakali, and Pokhara's Lakeside Retreat are renowned for providing domestic and international tourists with a comfortable stay and unforgettable experience.

Keeping in mind the convenience of its customers, the bank has been appealing to its customers by introducing various time-sensitive plans.

Global IME Bank was honored as the best bank in Nepal in two categories: Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024. Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank with a branch network in all seventy-seven districts of the country.