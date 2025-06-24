Global IME Bank customers get up to 15 percent discount on services at IME Hospitality and Ela Hotel & Resort

Global IME Bank customers get up to 15 percent discount on services at IME Hospitality and Ela Hotel & Resort

June 24, 2025, 4:41 p.m.

Global IME Bank Limited card and mobile banking users will get up to 15 percent discount on services at IME Hospitality and Ela Hotel & Resort.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Global IME Bank and IME Hospitality and Ela Comfort & Resort Pvt. Ltd. in this regard.

The MoU was signed by the bank's Assistant General Manager Dilip Pokharel and IME Hospitality's Chief Executive Officer Prasanna Adhikari.

As per the agreement, Global IME Bank's debit and credit cardholders and users of the bank's mobile banking 'Global Smart Plus' will receive a 15 percent discount on hotels and resorts operated by IME Hospitality and a 10 percent discount on Maulakali Cable Car tickets.

With the investment of the IME Group, hotels and resorts are being operated in various parts of the country to provide quality services to tourists and guests.

Kathmandu's Hotel Le Himalaya Lazimpat and Sake & Feng Restaurant Lazimpat, Baglung's Ila Comfort, Gaindakot's Ila Hotel & Resort Maulakali, and Pokhara's Lakeside Retreat are renowned for providing domestic and international tourists with a comfortable stay and unforgettable experience.

Keeping in mind the convenience of its customers, the bank has been appealing to its customers by introducing various time-sensitive plans.

Global IME Bank was honored as the best bank in Nepal in two categories: Global Finance's Best Bank Award 2024 and Euro Money Award for Excellence 2024. Global IME Bank is the first private sector commercial bank with a branch network in all seventy-seven districts of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Finance Minister Poudel Withdrwan Take And Pay Provision
Jun 24, 2025
Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District
Jun 24, 2025
Online Ministerial Information Sharing Meeting “Elevating the Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) Agenda in South Asia”
Jun 24, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy With Very Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Kathmandu Valley and Koshi Province
Jun 23, 2025
President Dhakal Stresses Stronger Collaboration with HCCN to Make Economic Diplomacy Effective
Jun 22, 2025

More on Economy

Finance Minister Poudel Withdrwan Take And Pay Provision By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 51 minutes ago
IME GROUP: Twenty Five Years Of Journey By A Correspondent 12 hours ago
President Dhakal Stresses Stronger Collaboration with HCCN to Make Economic Diplomacy Effective By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Kulman Ghising Inaugurated ‘Mango Ride’ Launched to Promote Local Mangoes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Commitment of IME Founders: Prioritizing Public Benefit Over Profit, Aligned with Government Priorities and Business Viability By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Global IME Bank and IDEA Nepal Signed Agreement For Collaboration By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2025
Online Ministerial Information Sharing Meeting “Elevating the Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) Agenda in South Asia” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2025
Trump says Israel and Iran agreed to ‘complete and total ceasefire,’ ending ’12 Day War’ By Agencies Jun 24, 2025
Iran state TV: ceasefire with Israel in effect By Agencies Jun 24, 2025
NEPAL’S AIR POLLUTION: A Growing Health Concern By A Correspondent Jun 24, 2025
FOURTH PROFESSOR Y.N. KHANAL LECTURE: Nepal-China Relations By Keshab Poudel Jun 23, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75