IME GROUP: Twenty Five Years Of Journey

Founder Chandra Prakash Dhakal and his brother, Co-founder Hem Ram Dhakal, have successfully transformed IME into a prominent business entity over the past 25 years. The emergence of IME, led by the Brahmin community, as a significant player in Nepal's business and industrial sectors is a noteworthy achievement.

Despite facing numerous challenges and obstacles, the Dhakal brothers have dedicated their time and efforts to establishing IME Group as a reputable brand in Nepal. Initially starting as a remittance company, IME Group has expanded its business ventures across various industries. The company has made significant strides in the hospitality and recreation sector, with the establishment of cable cars and resorts in five provinces. Additionally, their Global IME Bank is now the largest bank in Nepal. The group has also ventured into the paper industry and invested in the hydropower sector.

The journey of IME Group over the past 25 years exemplifies resilience, innovation, and success in the Nepalese business landscape.

IME Group marked its 25th anniversary with a lavish ceremony in Lalitpur on Friday, June 13. Founder Chair and President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, attributed the company's success to three key principles: meeting public needs, aligning with national priorities, and prioritizing business sustainability over immediate profits.

During the event, Dhakal emphasized that IME's inception was driven by a commitment to providing essential services, supporting government initiatives, and establishing a sustainable business model rather than focusing solely on profits.

These fundamental values have allowed IME to diversify its operations from remittance services to banking, insurance, tourism, IT, hydropower, and other sectors, creating numerous job opportunities and making significant contributions to Nepal's economy.

Co-founder and Chair of IME Group, Hem Raj Dhakal, reiterated the company's dedication to enhancing the social and economic well-being of its customers through reliable and expanded services.

He also urged Nepal Rastra Bank to facilitate the development of digital remittance infrastructure to enable young Nepalis participating in the global digital economy to easily remit their earnings back home.

Recognizing the financial challenges faced by youths seeking employment abroad, Hem Raj proposed offering small-scale loans through IME to help alleviate their financial burdens.

Dhakal expressed sincere thanks to all stakeholders, including service users, the Government of Nepal, Nepal Rastra Bank, regulatory bodies, business partners, employees, and well-wishers for their unwavering support throughout the 25-year journey.

Diwakar Paudel, CEO of IME Limited, highlighted the company's commitment to collaboration, technological excellence, ethical business practices, and shared values guiding its operations.

He stressed IME's focus on embracing technology and expanding services to better integrate into the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

During the event, Dr. Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, encouraged IME Group to continue investing and fostering entrepreneurship, with the central bank pledging support for technological advancement and business growth.

Governor Paudel commended IME's entrepreneurial spirit during the challenging period of conflict when the company was founded, underscoring the importance of fostering similar risk-taking ventures today.

The anniversary celebration featured award ceremonies recognizing winners of inter-company sports and competitions.

The event was attended by ministers, politicians, senior government officials, experts from various fields, and enthusiastic members of IME Limited and its affiliated companies.

Having established itself as a successful group over 25 years, IME Group, under the leadership of Chandra Prasad Dhakal and with the support of his brother Hem Raj Dhakal, will continue to shape the industrial and business landscape in Nepal.