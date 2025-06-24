Iran state TV: ceasefire with Israel in effect

Iran state TV: ceasefire with Israel in effect

June 24, 2025, 1:42 p.m.

Iranian state-run television reports a ceasefire has begun. This comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

The Israeli side has not yet issued confirmation.

Trump also posted on social media a short time ago.

He said "the ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it."

On Monday, Trump wrote in a social media post shortly after 6 p.m. in Washington that "It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE." He added that the two countries would wind down and complete their "final missions" in approximately six hours' time.

The president wrote that Iran will officially start the ceasefire, and upon the 12th hour, Israel will follow. He said that "upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World."

Trump said he would like to congratulate both Israel and Iran "on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR.'"

He added, "This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will!"

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on social media that there has been no agreement on any ceasefire.

However, he said his country has no intention of continuing its response if Israel ceases its attacks no later than 4am Tehran time.

All of this came after US strikes on Sunday targeting three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran, in retaliation, launched missiles against an American base in Qatar.

Reuters news agency quoted a senior White House official as saying that Israel had agreed to the deal so long as there were no more Iranian attacks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday that it had detected missiles launched from Iran toward Israel and was working to intercept them.

Agencies

Trump says Israel and Iran agreed to ‘complete and total ceasefire,’ ending ’12 Day War’
Jun 24, 2025
Netanyahu: Israel very close to reaching goals in Iran, will avoid ‘war of attrition’
Jun 23, 2025
US used 'bunker buster' bombs in Iran attack: Pentagon
Jun 23, 2025
IDF chief warns Israelis must brace for ‘prolonged campaign’ against Iran
Jun 22, 2025
Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities completely and totally obliterated: Trump
Jun 22, 2025

More on International

Trump says Israel and Iran agreed to ‘complete and total ceasefire,’ ending ’12 Day War’ By Agencies 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
Netanyahu: Israel very close to reaching goals in Iran, will avoid ‘war of attrition’ By Agencies 1 day, 13 hours ago
US used 'bunker buster' bombs in Iran attack: Pentagon By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
IDF chief warns Israelis must brace for ‘prolonged campaign’ against Iran By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities completely and totally obliterated: Trump By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Trump says US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

Finance Minister Poudel Withdrwan Take And Pay Provision By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2025
Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2025
Online Ministerial Information Sharing Meeting “Elevating the Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) Agenda in South Asia” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2025
Global IME Bank customers get up to 15 percent discount on services at IME Hospitality and Ela Hotel & Resort By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 24, 2025
IME GROUP: Twenty Five Years Of Journey By A Correspondent Jun 24, 2025
NEPAL’S AIR POLLUTION: A Growing Health Concern By A Correspondent Jun 24, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 22,June.20, 2025 (Ashad-06,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 21,June.06, 2025 (Jestha-23,2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 20,May.23, 2025 (Jestha-09. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 19,May.09, 2025 (Baisakh-26. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75