Iran state TV: ceasefire with Israel in effect

Iranian state-run television reports a ceasefire has begun. This comes hours after US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

The Israeli side has not yet issued confirmation.

Trump also posted on social media a short time ago.

He said "the ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it."

On Monday, Trump wrote in a social media post shortly after 6 p.m. in Washington that "It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE." He added that the two countries would wind down and complete their "final missions" in approximately six hours' time.

The president wrote that Iran will officially start the ceasefire, and upon the 12th hour, Israel will follow. He said that "upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World."

Trump said he would like to congratulate both Israel and Iran "on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, 'THE 12 DAY WAR.'"

He added, "This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will!"

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on social media that there has been no agreement on any ceasefire.

However, he said his country has no intention of continuing its response if Israel ceases its attacks no later than 4am Tehran time.

All of this came after US strikes on Sunday targeting three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Iran, in retaliation, launched missiles against an American base in Qatar.

Reuters news agency quoted a senior White House official as saying that Israel had agreed to the deal so long as there were no more Iranian attacks.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday that it had detected missiles launched from Iran toward Israel and was working to intercept them.