Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment to Bayalpata Hospital in Achham District

The handover ceremony of the medical equipment to Bayalpata Hospital took place in Sanfebagar Municipality, Achham District on June 24. Mr. TAMURA Takahiro, Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal, attended the ceremony. Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan, a grant of USD 66,263 (approximately NPR 8.9 million) was provided for the installation of medical equipment for trauma care and orthopedic surgery at Bayalpata Hospital.

The hospital is operated by the NGO Nyaya Health Nepal in collaboration with the provincial and local government authorities as a core medical institution for Achham, Bajura and Doti districts of Sudurpaschim province and Kalikot and Dailekh districts of Karnali province.

On this occasion, Tamura, Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Japan to Nepal expressed his appreciation to all those involved in the project and their efforts in working for the completion of the project.

The Embassy hopes that this support will improve the medical environment, promote access to quality health care in rural areas of the country, and further strengthen the friendshi Nepal. GGP was established to implement projects directly benefiting the people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of the country. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.