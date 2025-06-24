Online Ministerial Information Sharing Meeting “Elevating the Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) Agenda in South Asia”

SAARC in collaboration with UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia (ROSA), WHO Regional Office for South-East Asia (SEARO) and Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO), and the Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence Against Children, held the first Online Ministerial Information Sharing Meeting “Elevating the Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) Agenda in South Asia”, today, on 23 June 2025 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

With millions of children worldwide affected by physical, emotional, and sexual abuse each year, the time for urgent, coordinated action is required. SAARC, mandated by the SAARC Social Charter, is dedicated to strengthening regional cooperation among its Member States. The Conventions on Regional Arrangements for the Promotion of Child Welfare in South Asia and Convention Preventing and Combating Trafficking in Women and Children for Prostitution are important regional instruments agreed by Member States.

In the Statement delivered on behalf of the Secretary General of SAARC, Md. Golam Sarwar, SAARC reaffirmed its shared commitment to ending all forms of violence against children. The Statement highlighted the need to strengthen coordination among institutions, civil society, and development partners to ensure a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to child protection.

The Meeting was attended by officials and representatives of Member States, including AishathShiham, Minister of Social and Family Development of Maldives and Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, Minister of Health of Maldives. Opening remarks were delivered by Dr. NajatMaallaM'jid, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Violence Against Children.

