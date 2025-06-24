Trump says Israel and Iran agreed to ‘complete and total ceasefire,’ ending ’12 Day War’

President says sides will launch final strikes in coming hours before truce takes force on Tuesday; Iran’s FM denies deal but says that if Israel halts attacks, ‘we have no intention to continue’

The Israeli side has not yet issued confirmation.

Trump also posted on social media a short time ago. He said "the ceasefire is now in effect. Please do not violate it."

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday that it had detected missiles launched from Iran toward Israel and was working to intercept them.

US President Donald Trump announced Monday that Israel and Iran agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire,” in what would bring about a startlingly rapid end to the conflict just hours after Tehran retaliated against Washington for the latter’s unprecedented strike on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites.

In a Truth Social post published at 5:02 p.m. in Washington (1:02 a.m. Israel time), Trump said Israel and Iran would likely exchange final blows over the next six hours before the deal would come into place on Tuesday. He indicated that Iran would be the first side to hold its fire, followed by Israel.

“Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th Hour, an official end to the 12 Day War,” he said, congratulating both sides “on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end” the conflict that “could have gone on for years.”

There was no immediate Israeli comment on Trump’s announcement.

Reuters cited a senior Iranian official who said on condition of anonymity that Tehran had agreed to the deal, although Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later insisted on X that “as of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations.” He said, however, that the Islamic Republic would not launch further attacks if Israel immediately ceased strikes.

“As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around,” Araghchi said. “However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards.”

In a post some 15 minutes later, he claimed Iranian forces continued “to punish Israel for its aggression… until the very last minute, at 4 a.m.”

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave armed forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute,” he added.

A senior White House official said the ceasefire was mediated by the US and Qatar, with Trump first calling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier Monday to secure his support.

After speaking with Netanyahu, Trump then called Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and asked him to bring Iran on board.

The Qatari emir subsequently secured Iran’s backing in a call that took place shortly after Tehran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at the Al Udeid airbase near Doha, which houses thousands of US troops.

Trump claimed earlier that Tehran had given the US a heads-up before the strike, in a potential indication that it had been a somewhat symbolic attempt by the Islamic Republic to save face after Washington had struck three of its main nuclear sites early Sunday morning.

After the Iranian strike, Tehran sent the US a message through Qatar that it wasn’t interested in further attacks, according to the Axios news site, which cited a source familiar with the matter.

The White House then sent a message back to Tehran saying it would not retaliate for the Iranian strike and was interested in a ceasefire.

In direct and indirect contact with the Iranians were US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Steve Witkoff, the White House official said.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 news, before Trump’s conversation Monday with Netanyahu — which came after Iran attacked the US base in Qatar — his Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a top aide to the prime minister. The network reported Rubio told Dermer that the US wanted to wrap up the war after striking Iran’s missile sites, to which Dermer responded by saying Israel was close to achieving all the objectives it set for itself.

Aiming to clarify the sequencing of ceasefire amid Trump’s convoluted post, Vance told Fox News in an interview that Israel and Iran would likely continue exchanging fire for several more hours.

Indeed, after the Vance interview, the IDF said it had intercepted several Iranian drones, while loud blasts from apparent Israeli strikes could be heard throughout Tehran after midnight on Tuesday.

Israel, meanwhile, remained on alert for an Iranian attack, with the IDF Home Front Command saying after Trump declared the ceasefire that there were no changes to its guidelines for the Israeli public, with gatherings still banned and schools and workplaces closed.

Vance also downplayed concerns that Iran is still in possession of highly enriched uranium following Washington’s strikes on its nuclear program, arguing that the operation succeeded in preventing Tehran from being able to use that uranium to produce a nuclear weapon.

“Our goal was to bury the uranium, and I do think the uranium is buried,” he began. “But our goal was to eliminate the enrichment [program] and eliminate their ability to convert that enriched fuel into a nuclear weapon,” Vance told Fox News.

“If they have 60 percent enriched uranium, but they don’t have the ability to enrich it to 90% and further, then they don’t have the ability to convert that to a nuclear weapon. That is mission success,” he said, reiterating that Iran’s nuclear program has been “obliterated.”

The exact extent of damage to Iran’s nuclear program following the US strike on Sunday and Israel’s strikes since June 13 has not been independently verified.