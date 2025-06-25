Distribution of Land Ownership Certificates in Lamahi Municipality with Korea's Support

The Land Ownership Certificate (LOC) Distribution Ceremony took place in Ward No. 3, KanchhiTole of Lamahi Municipality, Dang district. The event, supported by the Korean government and UN-Habitat, marked a milestone as 24 landless families were officially recognized as landowners after being displaced and resettled for nearly four decades.

This achievement was the result of two years of dedicated efforts by Lamahi Municipality, working closely with the Land Issues Resolution Commission, the District Survey Office, and the Land Revenue and Survey Offices. The landless community members themselves played important roles in the enumeration process, ensuring a transparent and participatory approach to land tenure security. UN-Habitat, as part of a project funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) of the Republic of Korea, provided technical support for these initiatives.

The 24 families of KanchhiTol were overjoyed upon receiving the certificate. Sarita Chaudhary expressed, "We were once looked down upon for not owning land, but now we are proud landowners. The certificate has brought happiness to our entire family." The project "A Safety Net of Innovative Land Tenure Solutions for Near Landless Sharecroppers and for a Greener Rural Nepal", funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) of the Republic of Korea and implemented by UN-Habitat in partnership with the Ministry of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation (MOLMCPA), has been successfully carried out with the support of various organizations including Good Neighbors International Nepal, Korea Rural Economic Institute (KREI), Korea Land and Geospatial Informatix Corporation (LX), and the Community Self-Reliant Service Centre (CSRC). The project aims to enhance land tenure security, provide access to sustainable livelihoods, and promote green economic activities for near-landless individuals, while encouraging sustainable, climate-smart, and inclusive land use in the four municipalities of Deukhuri Valley in Dang district. #

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal has stated in a press release that the project is currently at the halfway point, and the Embassy has already seen positive progress in the implementation of best practices. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea praises the dedicated efforts of local authorities and values the chance to see firsthand how government-led programs, supported by strategic technical cooperation and catalytic assistance, are making a difference in people's lives. Korea reaffirms its commitment to assisting Nepal in achieving inclusive rural development, ensuring fair access to land, and promoting sustainable land management.