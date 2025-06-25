Fate of Israel-Iran Ceasefire Remains Uncertain

US President Donald Trump lashed out on Tuesday at both Israel and Iran, accusing them of violating the ceasefire that he brokered. It is not clear whether the fighting will come to an end.

Trump said, "Israel, as soon as we made the deal, they came out and they dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I've never seen before."

He added, "I'm not happy with Iran either, but I'm really unhappy if Israel is going out this morning."

Trump made the remarks following an Israeli attack on a radar installation near Tehran. Israeli officials say the strike was in response to Iranian missile launches that broke the ceasefire.

Trump said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and got him to halt the attack. He emphasized that he does not want regime change in Iran because that would lead to chaos.

Netanyahu said in video remarks on Tuesday that Israel has achieved a "historic victory" that will stand for generations. He added that Israel has never had a "greater friend" in the White House than Trump.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also claimed a "historic victory." He stressed that Iran's commitment to peaceful coexistence and stability in the region will continue.

The fighting lasted for 12 days. Iran's health ministry says 610 people in the country were killed and more than 4,700 injured. Israeli media says 28 people in the country died and more than 3,000 have been hurt.

The Israel Defense Forces say their focus will now shift back to Gaza and the dismantling of Hamas. Health authorities in the enclave say more than 56,000 people have died since the fighting began in October 2023.

Trump says Israel and Iran agreed to ‘complete and total ceasefire,’ ending ’12 Day War’