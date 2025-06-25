IME Group Launched Nepal’s First Fiber Cement Board Industry with Its Investment

With an investment of NPR 1.5 billion by IME Group, Nepal’s first-ever industry producing international-standard fiber cement boards — Everest Fiber Cement Board Industry — has officially commenced operations from today.

The inauguration of the industry was carried out by the Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Supplies, Damodar Bhandari, during a program held in Kathmandu on Wednesday. He formally unveiled the fiber cement boards produced by the industry, along with the various products made from them.

Addressing the event, Minister Bhandari remarked that establishing a high-quality, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced industry within the country marks a significant step toward Nepal’s industrial development. He emphasized that this industry not only helps in import substitution but also guides the construction sector toward sustainable development, adding that the government will continue to encourage production-based investments.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Chairman of IME Group, stated that the new industry was established with the goal of contributing to the construction sector by utilizing domestic raw materials and local resources. He noted that this would help generate employment within the country and reduce the outflow of foreign currency by replacing imports, thereby paving the way toward a self-reliant economy. He further mentioned that the industry sends a powerful message that international-standard construction materials can be produced within Nepal itself through the use of local skills, resources, and potential.

Established under the IME Group with an investment of approximately NPR 1.5 billion, the industry is located in Fatuwa Bijaypur Municipality–6, Rautahat District. From raw material blending to board cutting, pressing, and drying, all processes in the plant are based on fully automated technology.

The industry has a daily production capacity of 75,000 square feet of fiber cement boards. The boards produced are available in 4 feet length, 8 feet width, and thicknesses ranging from 4mm to 30mm. These boards are flexible, fire-resistant, weather-resistant (sun and rain), eco-friendly, and extremely durable.

Fiber cement boards are used in various structures such as external facades of buildings, partitions, false ceilings, modular kitchens, and eco panels. In fact, they can even be used as a complete substitute for bricks and plaster in structural construction, which can be completed within 10 to 15 days. Because of this, the demand for these boards is rapidly increasing not only in Nepal but also in the international market.

During natural disasters like earthquakes, floods, or landslides, the boards produced by this industry can serve as a fast, cost-effective, and durable solution for emergency structures. As there is no need for plastering or painting, it leads to significant savings in time and cost.

The industry has placed strong emphasis on promoting local employment. Currently, around 200 people are employed directly or indirectly, of which over 98% are local workforce and more than 40% are women. They are involved in all processes — from processing to packaging.

Everest Fiber Cement Board Pvt. Ltd. aims to make a significant contribution to the construction sector by offering eco-friendly, high-quality, and competitively priced products.