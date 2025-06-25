MELAMCHI WATER SUPPLY: No Interruption During Monsoon

There was concern about whether the water supply from Melamchi would be affected during the monsoon season, but Minister of Water Supply Pradeep Yadav's announcement that Melamchi water will be consistently supplied in Kathmandu during the upcoming monsoon has brought great relief to the residents of the valley.

Following a field visit, Minister for Water Supply Yadav confirmed that Melamchi water will be supplied regularly to households in Kathmandu during this year's monsoon season.

The news is a significant development for the nearly 2 million residents of the Kathmandu valley who have been relying on water supplied through a 29-kilometer tunnel and have been burdened by high prices for tanker water.

Despite some criticism, Melamchi is a project that demonstrates remarkable technical achievements. The Asian Development Bank's financing of the project, which faced challenges such as damage from an unexpected glacier lake outburst, highlights the bank's commitment to development in Nepal.

After conducting an on-site inspection of the water tank at Ribarma Khola in Melamchi on Monday, Minister Yadav assured that clean drinking water would be consistently provided to the residents of Kathmandu, even during the rainy season.

He confirmed that the water tank at Ribarma Khola, intended for distribution in Kathmandu, has passed testing successfully. To address potential risks during the monsoon, arrangements have been made to supply water from Ribarma Khola to Kathmandu through the Melamchi tunnel as an alternative solution. Minister Yadav emphasized that by diverting water from Ribarma through the Melamchi tunnel in the rainy season, uninterrupted Melamchi water supply can now be maintained throughout the year for the people in the Kathmandu Valley. This initiative is expected to offer a lasting solution to the drinking water challenges faced by Valley residents.

Minister Yadav expressed confidence that the new arrangement will eliminate water shortages in Kathmandu during the monsoon, demonstrating the government's commitment to addressing the needs of the people. He highlighted that the successful testing of water from Ribarma marks the end of disruptions in Melamchi water distribution during the rainy season, ensuring regular water supply in Kathmandu even in monsoon conditions.

After the inspection, Ratna Prasad Lamichhane, the Executive Director and Engineer of the Melamchi Water Supply Development Committee, stated that if Melamchi water cannot be supplied during the monsoon, there is a possibility of transferring 50 to 70 million liters of water daily from Ribarma through the Melamchi tunnel.

He confirmed that all necessary infrastructure for this transfer is now in place. The water from the river has been successfully tested for transfer through the tunnel to Kathmandu, ensuring continuous water supply even during the monsoon.

Executive Director Lamichhane highlighted the past challenges of shutting down the Melamchi tunnel due to rain and flooding, emphasizing the improved technology and preparedness this time. The technical teams, security personnel, and supply units of the Melamchi project are working around the clock to strengthen and maintain the tunnel and distribution systems, focusing on mitigating flood, landslide, and other monsoon-related risks.

Since the flooding in 2021 damaged the Melamchi source, regular drinking water supply during the monsoon has been disrupted. With additional support from ADB, efforts are underway to relocate the current head works and bring water from Yangree and Larke to address the issue.