Supreme Court orders not to suspend Ride Sharing regulations

The Supreme Court has asked the Gandaki Provincial Government not to suspend the enforcement of the ‘Ride Sharing’ regulations.

Responding to a writ petition filed against the provincial government’s decision to suspend the implementation of the Ride Sharing regulations, the court issued an order in the name of the provincial government to not implement its decision to suspend the regulations for a month.

The division bench of Supreme Court Justices Til Prasad Shrestha and Mahesh Sharma Poudel handed down the order on Tuesday. This has paved the way for implementation of the Ride Sharing Regulations in the Province, Chief Attorney of the Gandaki Provincial Government, Chiranjivi Sharma said.

It may be noted that the Ride Sharing (Regulation and Management) Regulations-2082 was introduced by the Province Government and published it in the Provincial Gazette on May 13. But the Federation of Nepal Transport Entrepreneurs staged a nationwide public transport strike against the Regulations, following which the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers wrote to the Gandaki Provincial Government to suspend the implementation of the Regulations. Accordingly, the provincial government decided to suspend the regulations for one month on June 3.